Left Menu

Rohit can now fly as captain, real challenge for him is to remain fit: Agarkar

Ahead of India's series against West Indies, former bowler Ajit Agarkar said that the biggest challenge for skipper Rohit Sharma will be to remain fit.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-02-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 11:49 IST
Rohit can now fly as captain, real challenge for him is to remain fit: Agarkar
Rohit Sharma (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of India's series against West Indies, former bowler Ajit Agarkar said that the biggest challenge for skipper Rohit Sharma will be to remain fit. Team India is set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 6 followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

"I think it's a good thing and the right thing to do - to have one captain for white-ball format and now Rohit actually can fly. So, the challenge for Rohit Sharma - in my opinion - is to stay fit and play everything that is there, from now to the World Cup in white-ball cricket, because you want the captain - that was one of Virat Kohli's strengths or MS Dhoni before that, they rarely missed games, and both were very fit," Agarkar said on Star Sports' show 'Gameplan'. Rohit had replaced Virat Kohli as white-ball skipper last year. He then missed the series against South Africa due to hamstring issue, but he is now back to lead the side against West Indies.

Earlier on Thursday, ANI had reported that no new COVID-19 cases were reported by Indian side. Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that no new COVID-19 case has emerged after Wednesday and the players barring the COVID-19 positive ones have started training.

"No new COVID-19 case has been reported in the bubble and the members have started training. The players barring the positive members have started training," the source pointed. The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday added Mayank Agarwal to India's ODI squad after seven members, including three players of Team India tested positive for COVID-19 following three rounds of RT-PCR testing.

According to BCCI, the members were asked to report in Ahmedabad on January 31, 2022, for the upcoming three-match ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. "Every member was also asked to undergo an RT-PCR test at home before embarking on their journey to Ahmedabad and the travel was undertaken only after testing negative," BCCI had said in a statement. "Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and fast bowler Navdeep Saini's (standby player) RT-PCR tests conducted on Monday (January 31st) have returned positive results," it added. Fielding Coach T. Dilip and Security Liaison Officer B. Lokesh's RT-PCR tests conducted on Monday have also returned positive results.

Meanwhile, batter Ruturaj Gaikwad's RT-PCR test conducted on Tuesday (February 1st) has returned a positive result. He had tested negative during the first round of testing on Monday. Moreover, Shreyas Iyer and Sports Massage Therapist Rajeev Kumar's RT-PCR tests conducted on Wednesday (February 2nd) have returned positive results. Both had tested negative in the first two rounds of testing, said BCCI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022