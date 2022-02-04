Left Menu

Cricket-Pucovski returning to Shield cricket, hoping for quick Australian comeback

Exciting batting prospect Will Pucovski hopes to push for a quick comeback to the Australian team when he returns to first-class cricket next week for the first time in more than a year.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 04-02-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 12:25 IST
Cricket-Pucovski returning to Shield cricket, hoping for quick Australian comeback
Will Pucovski Image Credit: Twitter(@FoxCricket)
  • Country:
  • Australia

Exciting batting prospect Will Pucovski hopes to push for a quick comeback to the Australian team when he returns to first-class cricket next week for the first time in more than a year. Pucovski has endured a long battle with injury and concussion.

He scored 62 in his first innings in his test debut against India in January last year, only to incur a dislocated shoulder in the field in the same match in Sydney. He has not played a first-class match since but has been included in the 14-man Victorian squad to play South Australia at Adelaide Oval next week.

The match was confirmed on Friday when Cricket Australia announced a revised Sheffield Shield schedule in a season interrupted by coronavirus-related travel restrictions. Opening batter Pucovski has suffered 10 concussions during his career, most recently when he was struck by a ball during a net session in October.

He said he hoped to show enough form in Adelaide to push for a place in the Australian team to tour Pakistan next month. "I'd like to say that if I am playing Shield cricket for Victoria and I've put my name up, I'm ready to go," he told cricket.com.au

"If I'm doing well and put performances on the board then I can't see why I wouldn't be in line to be selected."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022