Rugby-French national rugby union coach Galthie tests positive for COVID
Fabien Galthie, the coach of France's national rugby union team, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is therefore unlikely to be present pitch-side for France's opening Six Nations match against Italy on Sunday, Galthie said. "This morning, I tested positive COVID-19.
- Country:
- France
Fabien Galthie, the coach of France's national rugby union team, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is therefore unlikely to be present pitch-side for France's opening Six Nations match against Italy on Sunday, Galthie said. "This morning, I tested positive COVID-19. I am doing well and I have light symptoms," wrote Galthie on his Twitter account (@FGalthie) on Friday.
"As a result, I am going to self-isolate and will be working remotely this week. Raphaël Ibañez and the rest of my staff, in whom I have full confidence, will be acting as my go-betweens on the pitch," added Galthie. France start their Six Nations campaign on Feb. 6 against Italy at the Stade de France, but the team - known "Les Bleus" - have been hit by COVID-19 cases within their squad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Les Bleus
- Italy
- Six Nations
ALSO READ
France to unveil timetable for easing COVID restrictions
Twitter loses online hate speech court battle in France
France and Japan face 'tougher' Indo-Pacific security situation, minister says
Japan wants to work with France for 'free and open' Indo-Pacific, minister says
Japan, France seek to deepen security ties amid China's rise