Cricket Australia approves first tour of Pakistan in 24 years

Cricket Australia on Friday approved its first tour of Pakistan in 24 years with a revised itinerary being announced by both the boards amid lingering security concerns.

Coming off a 4-0 Ashes victory against England at home, Australia will play three Tests -- in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore. They will also play three one day internationals and a T20I during the full tour.

The opening Test match will be played from March 4-8 in Rawalpindi and the four white-ball matches are scheduled to be played from March 29 to April 5.

The second Test will be played in Karachi from March 12-16 and the third in Lahore from March 12-16.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Faisal Hasnain said: ''We are pleased that the Cricket Australia Board has formally approved their side's five-week tour itinerary and confirmed that their best available players will visit Pakistan for the first time in 24 years. ''We are really excited to host Pat Cummins and his players, and look forward to a competitive series that will comprise three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I.'' The tour comes as a huge boost for Pakistan, which was hit hard when New Zealand and England abruptly pulled out from their scheduled tour of the country last year over security concerns.

Top-flight international cricket did not take place in Pakistan for nearly a decade since the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore.

''While Australia will arrive at the back of strong performances in their home series against England, our team has been playing excellent cricket resulting in our players sweeping the ICC Awards,'' Hasnain.

The schedule has been revised to ease logistical and operational challenges as well as to avoid Pakistan Day rehearsals, which usually commence in Islamabad in the second week of March.

The two cricket boards have also agreed that the Australia Test side will complete its isolation in Australia, before arriving in Islamabad on February 27 on a chartered flight. After a one-day hotel isolation, they will hold training sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Australia's white-ball players are expected to arrive in Lahore on March 24 following isolation in Australia. After a one-day isolation upon arrival, they will integrate with other members of the side and travel to Islamabad for the first ODI in Rawalpindi.

The Tests will be part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs are linked to the World Cup Super League from which the top eight sides, including hosts India, will qualify directly for the 2023 50-over World Cup.

Revised schedule: 27 Feb – Arrival in Islamabad 4-8 Mar – 1st Test, Rawalpindi 12-16 Mar – 2nd Test, Karachi 21-25 Mar – 3rd Test, Lahore 29 Mar – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi 31 Mar – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi 2 April – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi 5 Apr – one-off T20I, Rawalpindi 6 Apr - Departure.

