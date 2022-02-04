Rugby-France team to take on Italy in Six Nations

France coach Fabien Galthie has named the following team to play Italy in their Six Nations match in Paris on Sunday.

15-Melvyn Jaminet, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Jonathan Danty, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont (capt.), 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Dylan Cretin, 6-Anthony Jelonch, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille.

Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Demba Bamba, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Francois Cros, 21-Maxime Lucu, 22-Yoram Moefana, 23-Thomas Ramos.

