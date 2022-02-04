Left Menu

Rugby-France team to take on Italy in Six Nations

France have won the last 11 meetings between the sides dating back to 2014, and claimed a 50-10 victory when the teams clashed in Rome in the Six Nations last year. Team: 15-Melvyn Jaminet, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Jonathan Danty, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont (capt.), 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Dylan Cretin, 6-Anthony Jelonch, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 15:59 IST
Rugby-France team to take on Italy in Six Nations

France have made two changes to the side that defeated New Zealand last November as they prepare to open their 2022 Six Nations campaign against Italy in Paris on Sunday without coach Fabien Galthie.

Loose forward Dylan Cretin and hooker Julien Marchand have been brought into the starting XV, while there is also a 5-3 split between forwards and backs on the bench as opposed to 6-2 in their famous 40-25 win over the All Blacks. Galthie will lead the side remotely this weekend having tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning. The rest of the squad were given the all-clear.

He will be able to join the squad again on Tuesday if he returns a negative test, but his assistant Raphael Ibanez will be in the coach’s box for the Italy clash. Lock Cameron Woki has been declared fit to partner Paul Willemse in the second row, while in front of them in the scrum will be Marchand, and props Uini Atonio and Cyril Baille.

The back three are made up of number eight Gregory Alldritt, and loose-forwards Cretin and Anthony Jelonch. Captain and recently crowned World Rugby Player of the Year Antoine Dupont is at scrumhalf to partner flyhalf Romain Ntamack. Jonathan Danty and Gael Fickou make up the midfield pairing.

Damian Penaud and Gabin Villiere are on the wing, with Melvyn Jaminet at fullback. France have won the last 11 meetings between the sides dating back to 2014, and claimed a 50-10 victory when the teams clashed in Rome in the Six Nations last year.

Team: 15-Melvyn Jaminet, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Jonathan Danty, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont (capt.), 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Dylan Cretin, 6-Anthony Jelonch, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille. Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Demba Bamba, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Francois Cros, 21-Maxime Lucu, 22-Yoram Moefana, 23-Thomas Ramos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022