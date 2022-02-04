India's Suhana Saini wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender Tunis championship

Indian paddler Suhana Saini claimed a bronze medal after losing to Romania's Elena Zaharia in the under-19 girls semifinals at the ongoing WTT Youth Contender Tunis 2022 championships in the Tunisian capital. The Haryana girl fought hard against her Romanian opponent before losing 11-9 9-11 10-12 11-13. In the third and fourth games, the Indian had the opportunity to make a comeback, but the U-19 world no 1 Elena held her nerves to outwit Suhana.

Earlier in the quarterfinals, she defeated Egyptian Farida Badawy 11-9 11-4 11-8 in a one-sided contest. The Indian had claimed three bronze medals at the World Youth Championships in December last year.

