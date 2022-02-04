Left Menu

India's Suhana Saini wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender Tunis championship

Indian paddler Suhana Saini claimed a bronze medal after losing to Romanias Elena Zaharia in the under-19 girls semifinals at the ongoing WTT Youth Contender Tunis 2022 championships in the Tunisian capital. The Indian had claimed three bronze medals at the World Youth Championships in December last year.

Updated: 04-02-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 16:18 IST
  • India

Indian paddler Suhana Saini claimed a bronze medal after losing to Romania's Elena Zaharia in the under-19 girls semifinals at the ongoing WTT Youth Contender Tunis 2022 championships in the Tunisian capital. The Haryana girl fought hard against her Romanian opponent before losing 11-9 9-11 10-12 11-13. In the third and fourth games, the Indian had the opportunity to make a comeback, but the U-19 world no 1 Elena held her nerves to outwit Suhana.

Earlier in the quarterfinals, she defeated Egyptian Farida Badawy 11-9 11-4 11-8 in a one-sided contest. The Indian had claimed three bronze medals at the World Youth Championships in December last year.

