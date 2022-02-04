Bengaluru out to spoil Jamshedpur's applecart and extend winning run

Bengaluru FC will look to upset Jamshedpur FC's applecart and sharpen their playoff aspirations when the two sides meet in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

Jamshedpur have won their last three games, spread over two weeks, to sit four points adrift of league leaders Hyderabad FC in second position but with two more games in hand. A win will help them snap at Hyderabad's heels but in Bengaluru, they will face a rival who have found their mojo back.

The Blues won back-to-back games for the first time this season when they beat Kerala Blasters in the last game and also broke into the top-four for the first time. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has looked his usual self in goal for the former champions with Bengaluru keeping four clean sheets in the last seven games. Three of those four clean sheets have come in the last four matches. They have only leaked one goal in that period. Bengaluru have become more compact of late. They have let the opposition have the ball more in the last 4 matches and this can be seen through their possession numbers.

Roshan Singh Naorem scored his maiden ISL goal in the previous game and has looked good this season too. Only three defenders have had more goal contributions in a season than Roshan Singh, underlining his impact not only at the back but in attack as well.

For Jamshedpur, their rock-solid defence is one of the main reasons for their success. The Men of Steel kept a clean sheet in their last two games and have only conceded four goals in their previous six matches after shipping eight in their first five outings.

Daniel Chima Chukwu scored on debut since jumping ship from SC East Bengal and head coach Owen Coyle would hope he keeps firing.

