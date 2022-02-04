Sune Luus to lead South Africa in Women's ODI World Cup

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday announced the 15-player squad that will represent South Africa during the 2022 ICC Women's ODI World Cup taking place in New Zealand from March 4 and April 3. The team will lead by captain Sune Luus during the 12th edition of the 50-over global event, with all-rounder Chloe Tryon continuing the vice-captaincy role in the squad that also sees the return of opening batter, Lizelle Lee after she missed the ongoing West Indies series.

"This is an exciting time for all involved, especially the players and management. The most exciting thing about this squad that's going to the World Cup is that it complements our planning and our strategic selections over a period of time," said Proteas Convenor of Selectors, Clinton du Preez in a statement. "The squad was not just brought together in the last few months, it's a process that we commenced in 2017 and we identified certain areas that we needed to strengthen. There were strategic selections made through various camps and tours that we've had and played prior to this.

"The players have come along nicely and in leaps and bounds, and it's good to see that we can now, with injuries and key personnel out of the team, find strategic replacements to cover for them, which is important and speaks volumes of the depth that we've created within this programme," Clinton du Preez added. South Africa were one of four nations, along with Australia, England and India who qualified for the competition based on their standings in the ICC Women's Championship between 2017--2020, with the head coach, Hilton Moreeng's charges currently ranked second in the ICC One-Day International (ODI) rankings.

"In 2020, when we went to New Zealand, we clinched the ODI series and from there that just set the tone for us to go and push on for the ODI World Cup and I think it is important that all the hard work has been put in, including the selections for the playing conditions that we see ourselves facing," said Clinton du Preez. South Africa squad: Sune Luus (Captain) (Titans Ladies), Chloe Tryon (Vice-Captain) (Hollywoodbets KZN Coastal), Ayabonga Khaka (Imperial Lions), Lara Goodall (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Lizelle Lee (Senwes Dragons), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Masabata Maria Klaas (Senwes Dragons), Mignon du Preez (Titans Ladies), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Hollywoodbets KZN Coastal), Shabnim Ismail (Hollywoodbets KZN Coastal), Sinalo Jafta (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Tazmin Brits (Senwes Dragons), Trisha Chetty (Hollywoodbets KZN Coastal), Tumi Sekhukhune (Imperial Lions) Traveling Reserves:

Anneke Bosch (Senwes Dragons), Nadine de Klerk (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Raisibe Ntozakhe (Imperial Lions) (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)