Cricket-Thorpe steps down as England batting coach

Head coach Chris Silverwood and managing director Ashley Giles had already left their roles this week in the aftermath of England's 4-0 Ashes series defeat, with Thorpe following after several batting collapses by the team in Australia. Former England skipper Andrew Strauss has replaced Giles on an interim basis and will appoint a caretaker coach for the forthcoming tour of West Indies in March.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 17:39 IST
Former England skipper Andrew Strauss has replaced Giles on an interim basis and will appoint a caretaker coach for the forthcoming tour of West Indies in March. "I have been very fortunate to have worked with so many good players and coaches who I consider my friends for life," Thorpe said.

Former England skipper Andrew Strauss has replaced Giles on an interim basis and will appoint a caretaker coach for the forthcoming tour of West Indies in March. "I have been very fortunate to have worked with so many good players and coaches who I consider my friends for life," Thorpe said.

England are due to play three test matches against the West Indies starting from March 8 in North Sound, Antigua. Last month, they lost the Twenty20 series 3-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

