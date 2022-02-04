Rugby-No added pressure for returning Simmonds against Scots

Sam Simmonds feels no added pressure as he makes a return to the England number eight jersey for the first time in almost four years in their Six Nations opener against old foes Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday. Simmonds, 27, finally has reward for excellent performances with Exeter Chiefs.

He travelled to South Africa with the British & Irish Lions last year, but has been ignored by England coach Eddie Jones since his last test for his country was against Ireland in March 2018. "I haven't felt any added pressure (this week), I feel like I've been working towards getting myself back into the England set-up for the last two or three years. It is excitement I feel, it's pride," Simmonds told reporters on Friday.

"It wasn't something that I got bogged down with each time squads were announced. It was about keeping working hard at Exeter and listening the feedback the coaches were giving me." There will be familiar faces on the opposite side at Murrayfield, with Exeter team mates Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray to start, and Sam Skinner on the bench.

"I am good friends with all three, but I haven't spoken to them," Simmonds said. "I have played with Skinns for a number of years and played against him at school. "I am looking forward to seeing them after the game, but they have job to do and so do I."

Scotland captain Hogg and flyhalf Finn Russell will be the obvious dangers to England and Simmonds said starving the pair of space and time on the ball will be key. "I have played with Finn as well in the Lions. You know they both love broken, unstructured play, so for us it is about shutting down those areas and trying to keep them quiet," he added.

"I have to try and help the team get on the front foot. In Scotland you never know what the weather conditions are going to be like, so work-rate, a lot of kick-chase and trying to break up the play is important. "But we have trained well this week and mentally and physically we are in a very good place."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)