Formula 1: Haas become first team to reveal 2022 car design

Haas have revealed a series of digital renderings showcasing their 2022 Formula 1 car, the VF-22, which is the first to be designed under sweeping new technical regulations.

ANI | Kannapolis | Updated: 04-02-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 18:01 IST
Haas 2022 F1 car (Photo: Twitter/Haas F1 Team). Image Credit: ANI
Haas have revealed a series of digital renderings showcasing their 2022 Formula 1 car, the VF-22, which is the first to be designed under sweeping new technical regulations. To promote closer racing, the FIA and F1 rewrote the rules, with the new cars featuring a ground effect floor, simplified front wing, and dramatic rear wing - plus new Pirelli 18-inch tyres.

Having dropped towards the back of the field in 2020, Haas opted not to develop their 2021 car, in favour of putting 100% of their resources on this year's machine in a bid to return to the midfield. The VF-22 is the seventh Haas F1 car, and the first to emerge from the American team's all-new design office in Maranello, led by their Technical Director Simone Resta.

The livery is an evolution of last year's predominantly white design. Haas, who will once again run Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, finished 10th in last year's championship, and were the only team not to score. Team Principal Guenther Steiner said: "We all know what the team is capable of, we've proved that in the past, and with this new car - born out of a completely new set of regulations and with our new design team in place - I'm confident we can showcase once again that we can compete on weekends."

As has been the case in previous years, following the release of the digital renderings, Haas will unveil the physical car in the Barcelona pit lane on the first morning of pre-season running. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

