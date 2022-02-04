Left Menu

Belarusian sprinter says those behind her early Olympic exit should be punished

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-02-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 18:57 IST
Belarusian sprinter says those behind her early Olympic exit should be punished
  • Country:
  • China

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya who defected at last year's Tokyo Games told Reuters on Friday she had fought hard for the United States to penalise those responsible for her early Olympic exit and that she hoped international sports bodies would join in punishing them. "They deprived me of my right to take part in the Olympic Games and the I think that sanctions should be imposed against them," Tsimanouskaya told Reuters.

"I would also like the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the international federation (World Athletics) to respond to this case and make decisions regarding the people who participated in the attempt to remove me from Tokyo." On Thursday the United States said it was imposing visa restrictions on several Belarusian nationals, citing Tsimanouskaya's case and repression against athletes from the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022