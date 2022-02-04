Rugby-Debutants Menoncello and Halafihi to start for Italy against France
- Country:
- Italy
Italy head coach Kieran Crowley has named debutants Tommaso Menoncello and Toa Halafihi in a youthful Azzurri side for their Six Nations opener against France in Paris on Sunday. Benetton wing Menoncello, 19, makes the step up from Italy’s Under-20 side, while his 28-year-old club mate, New Zealand-born number eight Halafihi, recently qualified for selection under residency rules.
Montpellier’s 21-year-old playmaker Paolo Garbisi starts at flyhalf with Gloucester man Stephen Varney, 20, inside him at scrumhalf, while captain Michele Lamaro, 23, is at openside. Tighthead prop Tiziano Pasquali starts in what will be his first international appearance since the 2019 Rugby World Cup, making up the front row with loosehead Danilo Fischetti and hooker Gianmarco Lucchesi.
There are two more debutants, flanker Manuel Zuliani and flyhalf Leonardo Marin, in a 6-2 split of forwards to backs on the bench. “The work we have done in recent weeks in preparation for the Six Nations was intense and high quality,” Crowley said.
“There is a lot of energy in the group and an awareness that they are taking to the pitch in one of the most important tournaments in the world of rugby and sport. The focus is on our performance: it will be important to stay calm in the key moments.” Team: 15 – Edoardo Padovani, 14 – Tommaso Menoncello, 13 – Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 – Marco Zanon, 11 – Montanna Ioane, 10 – Paolo Garbisi, 9 – Stephen Varney, 8 – Toa Halafihi, 7 – Michele Lamaro, 6 – Sebastian Negri, 5 – Federico Ruzza, 4 – Niccolo Cannone, 3 – Tiziano Pasquali, 2 – Gianmarco Lucchesi, 1 – Danilo Fischetti
Replacements: 16 – Epalahame Faiva, 17 – Ivan Nemer, 18 – Giosue Zilocchi, 19 – Marco Fuser, 20 – Giovanni Pettinelli, 21 – Manuel Zuliani, 22 – Callum Braley, 23 – Leonardo Marin
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Crowley
- Marin
- France
- Benetton
- Italy
- Six Nations
- Leonardo
- Paris
- New Zealand
ALSO READ
Rugby-England sweat over Farrell fitness ahead of Six Nations
Robinho's 9-year rape sentence upheld by Italy's top court
Italy reports 188,797 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 385 deaths
COVID-19: Sputnik V shows strong protection against Omicron compared to Pfizer vaccine, says Italy-Russia joint study
Italy rescues more than 300 migrants from boat in distress