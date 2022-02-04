Left Menu

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Alpine skier Mohammad Arif Khan lead India's way at opening ceremony

Alpine skier Mohammad Arif Khan held the Indian flag as he made his way in the Parade of Nations during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on Friday here at the National Stadium also known as Bird's Nest in Beijing.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 04-02-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 19:04 IST
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Alpine skier Mohammad Arif Khan lead India's way at opening ceremony
Team India (Photo: Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Alpine skier Mohammad Arif Khan held the Indian flag as he made his way in the Parade of Nations during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on Friday here at the National Stadium also known as Bird's Nest in Beijing. Mohammad Arif Khan is India's sole representative in Beijing 2022. India was the 23rd country in the Parade of Nations at Beijing.

This year, for the first time in Winter Olympics history, each nation had two flag bearers - one man and one woman. Indian alpine skier Arif Khan, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, is the first-ever Indian athlete to directly qualify for two different events at a single edition of the Winter Games. He will be competing in the giant slalom event on February 13 and slalom on February 16.

Celebrated Chinese film-maker and three-time Academy Award nominee Zhang Yimou, who also led the Beijing 2008 Summer Games opening and closing ceremonies, directed the opening ceremony for Beijing 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022