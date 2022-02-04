Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 20:22 IST
India's Akbar Ebrahim nominated as president of FIA's International Karting Commission
  • India

FMSCI chief Akbar Ebrahim has been nominated as the president of FIA's International Karting Commission (CIK).

As president of the CIK (Commission Internationale de Karting), Ebrahim will also get a seat on the FIA World Motor Sports Council.

He is the first Indian ever to be elevated to this prestigious position.

''I am aware that this is a huge responsibility and I shall strive to the best of my ability to do justice to the position, the CIK, the FIA and the global karting community,'' Ebrahim said in a release.

''As a team, we will focus on further strengthening the top end of the karting pyramid and at the same time will lay a lot of emphasis on broad basing the sport at all regional, national and grass root levels.'' The Commission Internationale de Karting ( CIK ) is the international sanctioning body for kart racing and consists of 37 members across the globe.

UK's John Ryan has also been nominated as the vice-president of the Commission.

