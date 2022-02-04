Sports News Roundup: Klay Thompson passes Kobe Bryant on 3-pointer list; Olympics-Opening ceremony ends with Uyghur skier lighting cauldron and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Varner, Arnaus share lead after second round in Saudi International

American Harold Varner III and Spain's Adri Arnaus shared a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Saudi International event near Jeddah after both carded a four-under-par 66 on Friday. The pair, who upstaged many of the more high-profile players, finished the second round at 10-under for the tournament, two shots clear of Australia's Cameron Smith and American Matthew Wolff.

Olympics-Snowboarding-Anderson, White face tough challenge to retain titles

Snowboarding at the Beijing Olympics kicks off on Saturday with reigning twice gold medallist Jamie Anderson of the United States preparing to meet the challenge of New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott for the ultimate prize in women's slopestyle. The snowboard competitions, among the most crowd-pleasing events at any Winter Games, also showcase American great Shaun White who is once more up against Japan's Ayumu Hirano in the men's halfpipe after they finished one-two at Pyeongchang 2018.

Olympics-Games open with a bang - and an echo of the Cold War

China mixed politics and sport with a boldness unseen since the Cold War on Friday, with President Xi Jinping announcing a new alliance with Russia's Vladimir Putin just hours before presiding over a spectacular Olympics opening ceremony. Held in the famed Bird's Nest stadium before a crowd thinned out because of COVID-19, the opening ceremony easily cleared the high hurdle of spectacle expected of China. Three thousand performers took to a stage comprised of 11,600 square metres of high-definition LED screens.

Olympics-Cross-country skiing-COVID fears cloud medal hopes in Norway camp

They may have more Winter Olympic medals than any other nation, but a succession of positive COVID-19 tests in the camp has left Norway clinging to the hope that their athletes can make it to the start lines at the Beijing Games, never mind the podiums. Every day seems to bring a new story of a Norwegian positive test or a close contact, with several athletes in isolation and several more who haven't even made it to China from Europe yet.

Olympics-Cross-country skiing-Brit Musgrave braves 'hellfire' virus to make it to Beijing

As the whole world worried about COVID-19, British cross-country skier Andrew Musgrave was struck down by a virus of a different kind as a bout of shingles derailed his Olympic preparations in November. A headache and a reddened eye were the first signs that he was infected with the varicella zoster virus, which causes shingles, and it was not a pleasant experience for the Norway-based Brit.

NBA roundup: Klay Thompson passes Kobe Bryant on 3-pointer list

Klay Thompson passed Kobe Bryant on the all-time list with the sixth of his seven 3-pointers Thursday night as the Golden State Warriors used a long-distance assault to thump the Sacramento Kings 126-114 in San Francisco. Thompson finished with a team-high 23 points, Stephen Curry had 20 and Jonathan Kuminga 18 for Golden State, which won its league-best eighth in a row en route to becoming the NBA's second 40-game winner. The Warriors trail only the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference and league standings.

NBC talks politics, human rights in Beijing Olympics opening ceremony coverage

During the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympics on Friday, hosts and experts on U.S. network NBC spoke in stark terms about China's alleged rights violations and Russia's conflict with Ukraine, directly addressing the geopolitical tensions underpinning the Games. Coverage of the political backdrop comes as human rights groups and lawmakers have pressured NBC and broadcasters around the world to incorporate China's treatment of minority Muslim Uyghurs and crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong into the coverage of the Olympics.

Uyghurs in Turkey call for boycott as Beijing Games begin

Hundreds of protesters from China's Muslim Uyghur community rallied in Istanbul on Friday to call for a boycott of the Winter Olympics opening in Beijing and to urge participants to speak out against China's treatment of the ethnic minority. The Beijing Olympics opened on Friday in the shadow of a diplomatic boycott over China's human rights record and devoid of most spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Olympics-Figure skating-Chen skates clean as U.S. lead team event after day one

Nathan Chen skated his best short program as the United States made a near-perfect start in the team event when the figure skating competitions kicked off at the Beijing Olympics on Friday. Chen's first place in the men's short programme was followed by Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue winning the rhythm dance with their season's best and third place for Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier in the pair short programme.

Olympics-Opening ceremony ends with Uyghur skier lighting cauldron

The Beijing Winter Games opened on Friday night in a snow- and ice themed ceremony at the Bird's Nest stadium that concluded with the cauldron lit by two young Chinese Olympians, one of them a member of China's Uyghur minority. During a performance that went longer than scheduled on a frigid night in the Chinese capital, President Xi Jinping declared the opening of an Olympics whose preparations were beset by the pandemic and criticism over human rights in China.

