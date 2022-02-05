FACTBOX-Soccer-Africa Cup of Nations final - Egypt v Senegal

Factbox on Egypt and Senegal ahead of their showdown in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final at Yaounde’s Olembe Stadium: EGYPT

Best performance: Winners 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010 Previous appearances in finals: (24) 1957, 1959, 1962, 1963, 1970, 1974, 1976, 1980, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2017, 2019

FIFA world ranking Dec 2021: 45 Road to the final

11 Jan (Garoua) lost to Nigeria 0-1 15 Jan (Garoua) beat Guinea Bissau 1-0 (Mohamed Salah)

19 Jan (Yaounde) beat Sudan 1-0 (Mohamed Abdelmonem) Last 16

26 Jan (Douala) beat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties after 0-0 draw Quarter-final

30 Jan (Yaounde) at Koroco 2-1 after extra time (Salah, Mahmoud Trezeguet) Semi-final

3 Feb (Yaounde) beat Cameroon 3-1 on penalties after 0-0 draw - - -

Expected line-up: Mohamed Abo Gabal; Emam Ashour, Mohamed Abdel Monem, Mahmoud Hamdi, Ahmed Fatouh; Mohamed Elneny, Amr El Sulaya, Hamdi Fathi; Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Mohamed SENEGAL

Best performance: Runners-up 2002, 2019 Previous appearances in finals: (15) 1965, 1968, 1986, 1990, 1992, 1994, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019

FIFA world ranking Dec 2021: 20 Road to the final

10 Jan (Bafoussam) beat Zimbabwe 1-0 (Sadio Mane pen) 14 Jan (Bafoussam) drew 0-0 with Guinea

18 Jan (Bafoussam) drew 0-0 with Malawi Last 16

25 Jan (Bafoussam) beat Cape Verde Islands 2-0 (Mane, Bamba Dieng) Quarter-final

30 Jan (Yaounde) beat Equatoria Guinea 3-1 (Famara Diedhiou, Cheikhou Kouyate, Ismaila Sarr) Semi-final

2 Feb (Yaounde) beat Burkina Faso 3-1 (Abdou Diallo, B Dieng, Mane) - - -

Expected line-up: Edouard Mendy; Bouna Sarr, Abdou Diallo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Saliou Ciss; Idrissa Gana Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Ismaila Sarr; Sadio Mane, Famara Diedhiou, Bamba Dieng ----- RECENT PAST MEETINGS Nov 2014 Senegal beat Egypt 1-0 in Cairo in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Sept 2014 Senegal beat Egypt 2-0 in Dakar in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Feb 2006 Egypt beat Senegal 2-1 in Cairo in the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final

Oct 2003 Egypt beat Senegal 1-0 in Cairo in a friendly international Jan 2002 Senegal beat Egypt 1-0 in Bamako in the group phase of the Africa Cup of Nations finals (Compiled by Mark Gleeson)

