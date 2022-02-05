FACTBOX-Soccer-Africa Cup of Nations final - Egypt v Senegal
Factbox on Egypt and Senegal ahead of their showdown in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final at Yaounde’s Olembe Stadium: EGYPT
Best performance: Winners 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010 Previous appearances in finals: (24) 1957, 1959, 1962, 1963, 1970, 1974, 1976, 1980, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2017, 2019
FIFA world ranking Dec 2021: 45 Road to the final
11 Jan (Garoua) lost to Nigeria 0-1 15 Jan (Garoua) beat Guinea Bissau 1-0 (Mohamed Salah)
19 Jan (Yaounde) beat Sudan 1-0 (Mohamed Abdelmonem) Last 16
26 Jan (Douala) beat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties after 0-0 draw Quarter-final
30 Jan (Yaounde) at Koroco 2-1 after extra time (Salah, Mahmoud Trezeguet) Semi-final
3 Feb (Yaounde) beat Cameroon 3-1 on penalties after 0-0 draw - - -
Expected line-up: Mohamed Abo Gabal; Emam Ashour, Mohamed Abdel Monem, Mahmoud Hamdi, Ahmed Fatouh; Mohamed Elneny, Amr El Sulaya, Hamdi Fathi; Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Mohamed SENEGAL
Best performance: Runners-up 2002, 2019 Previous appearances in finals: (15) 1965, 1968, 1986, 1990, 1992, 1994, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019
FIFA world ranking Dec 2021: 20 Road to the final
10 Jan (Bafoussam) beat Zimbabwe 1-0 (Sadio Mane pen) 14 Jan (Bafoussam) drew 0-0 with Guinea
18 Jan (Bafoussam) drew 0-0 with Malawi Last 16
25 Jan (Bafoussam) beat Cape Verde Islands 2-0 (Mane, Bamba Dieng) Quarter-final
30 Jan (Yaounde) beat Equatoria Guinea 3-1 (Famara Diedhiou, Cheikhou Kouyate, Ismaila Sarr) Semi-final
2 Feb (Yaounde) beat Burkina Faso 3-1 (Abdou Diallo, B Dieng, Mane) - - -
Expected line-up: Edouard Mendy; Bouna Sarr, Abdou Diallo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Saliou Ciss; Idrissa Gana Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Ismaila Sarr; Sadio Mane, Famara Diedhiou, Bamba Dieng ----- RECENT PAST MEETINGS Nov 2014 Senegal beat Egypt 1-0 in Cairo in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
Sept 2014 Senegal beat Egypt 2-0 in Dakar in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Feb 2006 Egypt beat Senegal 2-1 in Cairo in the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final
Oct 2003 Egypt beat Senegal 1-0 in Cairo in a friendly international Jan 2002 Senegal beat Egypt 1-0 in Bamako in the group phase of the Africa Cup of Nations finals (Compiled by Mark Gleeson)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification preliminary round draw
Sports News Roundup: Pavel Francouz's shutout gives Avs 7th straight win; Stadium stampede kills eight in Africa Cup of Nations soccer match and more
Stadium stampede kills eight in Africa Cup of Nations soccer match
Stadium stampede kills eight in Africa Cup of Nations soccer match
Stadium stampede kills eight in Africa Cup of Nations soccer match