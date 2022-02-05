Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Africa Cup of Nations final - Egypt v Senegal

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2022 02:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 02:15 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-Africa Cup of Nations final - Egypt v Senegal

Factbox on Egypt and Senegal ahead of their showdown in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final at Yaounde’s Olembe Stadium: EGYPT

Best performance: Winners 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010 Previous appearances in finals: (24) 1957, 1959, 1962, 1963, 1970, 1974, 1976, 1980, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2017, 2019

FIFA world ranking Dec 2021: 45 Road to the final

11 Jan (Garoua) lost to Nigeria 0-1 15 Jan (Garoua) beat Guinea Bissau 1-0 (Mohamed Salah)

19 Jan (Yaounde) beat Sudan 1-0 (Mohamed Abdelmonem) Last 16

26 Jan (Douala) beat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties after 0-0 draw Quarter-final

30 Jan (Yaounde) at Koroco 2-1 after extra time (Salah, Mahmoud Trezeguet) Semi-final

3 Feb (Yaounde) beat Cameroon 3-1 on penalties after 0-0 draw - - -

Expected line-up: Mohamed Abo Gabal; Emam Ashour, Mohamed Abdel Monem, Mahmoud Hamdi, Ahmed Fatouh; Mohamed Elneny, Amr El Sulaya, Hamdi Fathi; Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Mohamed SENEGAL

Best performance: Runners-up 2002, 2019 Previous appearances in finals: (15) 1965, 1968, 1986, 1990, 1992, 1994, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019

FIFA world ranking Dec 2021: 20 Road to the final

10 Jan (Bafoussam) beat Zimbabwe 1-0 (Sadio Mane pen) 14 Jan (Bafoussam) drew 0-0 with Guinea

18 Jan (Bafoussam) drew 0-0 with Malawi Last 16

25 Jan (Bafoussam) beat Cape Verde Islands 2-0 (Mane, Bamba Dieng) Quarter-final

30 Jan (Yaounde) beat Equatoria Guinea 3-1 (Famara Diedhiou, Cheikhou Kouyate, Ismaila Sarr) Semi-final

2 Feb (Yaounde) beat Burkina Faso 3-1 (Abdou Diallo, B Dieng, Mane) - - -

Expected line-up: Edouard Mendy; Bouna Sarr, Abdou Diallo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Saliou Ciss; Idrissa Gana Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Ismaila Sarr; Sadio Mane, Famara Diedhiou, Bamba Dieng ----- RECENT PAST MEETINGS Nov 2014 Senegal beat Egypt 1-0 in Cairo in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Sept 2014 Senegal beat Egypt 2-0 in Dakar in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Feb 2006 Egypt beat Senegal 2-1 in Cairo in the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final

Oct 2003 Egypt beat Senegal 1-0 in Cairo in a friendly international Jan 2002 Senegal beat Egypt 1-0 in Bamako in the group phase of the Africa Cup of Nations finals (Compiled by Mark Gleeson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
3
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, experts count millions more; Danish COVID tally could be twice as high as registered, blood donor data suggests and more

Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, expert...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022