Statistical Highlights of India's Journey till 1000th ODI

Hosts India will play their 1000th ODI at the picturesque Narendra Modi stadium when they take on the West Indies in the lung opener of the three-match series on Sunday.

India have so far played 999 ODIs and have recorded 518 victories. They have suffered 431 defeats, while nine matches have ended in ties. 41 matches had no result.

Some facts: *Highest total – 418/5 in 50 overs vs WI at Indore on December 8, 2011 *Lowest total – 54 all out in 26.3 overs vs SL at Sharjah on October 29, 2000.

*Largest victory – by 257 runs vs Bermuda at Port of Spain on March 19, 2007 *Smallest victory – by 1 run vs NZ at Wellington on March 6, 1990 - by 1 run vs SL at Colombo (RPS) on July 25, 1993.

- by 1 run vs SA at Jaipur on February 21, 2010.

- by 1 run vs SA at Johannesburg on January 15, 2011.

Individual Scores *Most matches - Sachin Tendulkar - 463 *Most runs – Sachin Tendulkar – 18,426 runs *Highest Individual score – Rohit Sharma 264 vs SL at Kolkata on Nov 13, 2014 *Most Hundreds – Sachin Tendulkar – 49 *Most fifties – Sachin Tendulkar – 96 *Most ducks (zeros) – Sachin Tendulkar – 20 *Most runs in a series – Sachin Tendulkar – 673 – 2003 WC in SA *Highest SR – Zaheer Khan – 290.0 versus Zim at Jodhpur on December 8, 2000 *Most wickets – Anil Kumble 334 wickets *Best bowling figures – Stuart Binny – 6/4 vs Ban at Mirpur on June 17, 2014 *Most wickets in a series – Zaheer Khan – 21 wickets – World Cup 2011 *Most runs conceded: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/106 vs SA in Mumbai on Oct 25, 2015 *Most dismissals by a WK– MS Dhoni – 438 (318 catches, 120 stumpings) *Most dismissals by a WK in match– MS Dhoni – 6 (5 catches, 1 stumping) versus England at Leeds on September 2, 2007 *Most dismissals in a series by a WK – MS Dhoni – 21 (19 catches, 2 stumpings) – Commonwealth Bank Series (Australia, India, Sri Lanka in Australia) in 2007/08 *Most catches – M Azharuddin – 156 catches *Most catches in a series – VVS Laxman - 12 – VB Series (Australia, India, Zimbabwe) 2003/04 *Highest partnership by wicket – 1st – 258 – Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly versus Kenya at Paarl (South Africa) on October 24, 2001 2nd – 331 – Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid – versus New Zealand at Hyderabad (Deccan) on November 8, 1999 3rd – 237* - Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar – versus Kenya at Bristol on May 23, 1999 4th – 275* M Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja versus Zimbabwe at Cuttack on April 9, 1998 5th – 223 – M Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja versus Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS) on August 17, 1997 6th – 160 – Ambati Rayudu and Stuart Binny versus Zimbabwe at Harare on July 10, 2015 7th – 125* - Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravichandran Ashwin versus Pakistan at Chennai on December 30, 2012 8th 100* - Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar versus Sri Lanka at Pallekele on August 24, 2017 9th – 126* - Kapil Dev and Syed Kirmani – versus Zimbabwe at Turnbridge Wells on June 18, 1983 10th 64 – Harbhajan Singh and L Balaji versus England at The Oval on September 3, 2004 Highest partnership – 331 for second wicket – versus New Zealand at Hyderabad (Deccan) on November 8, 1999.

*Most matches as captain – Mahendra Singh Dhoni – 200 (110 won, 75 lost, 5 tied and 11 no result).

List of captains: Ajit Wadekar – 1974-1974 - 2 matches – lost both S Venkatraghavan – 1975-1979 – 7 matches – one won, lost six Bishan Singh Bedi – 1976-78 – 4 matches – one won, lost three Sunil Manohar Gavaskar – 1980-85 – 37 matches – 14 won, 21 lost, 2 no result GR Viswanath – 1981-1981 -1 match – one lost N Kapil Dev – 1982-87 – 74 matches – 39 wins, 33 losses, 2 no result Syed Kirmani – 1983-83 – 1 match, 1 lost Mohinder Amarnath – 1984-84 – 1 match – 1 no result Ravi Shastri – 1987-1991 – 11 matches – 4 won, 7 lost Dilip Vengsarkar – 1987-1989 – 18 matches – 8 won, 10 lost K Srikkanth – 1989-1989 – 13 matches – 4 won, 8 lost and 1 NR M Azharuddin – 1990-1999 – 174 matches – 90 won, 76 lost, 2 tied and 6 NR Sachin Tendulkar – 1996-2000 – 73 matches – 23 won, 43 lost, 1 tied, 6 NR Ajay Jadeja – 1998-1999 – 13 matches – 8 won, 5 lost Sourav Ganguly – 1999-2005 – 146 matches – 76 won, 65 lost, , 5 no result Rahul Dravid – 2000-2007 – 79 matches – 42 won, 33 lost, 4 no result Anil Kumble – 2002-2002 – 1 match, 1 won Virender Sehwag – 2003-2012 – 12 matches, 7 won, 5 lost MS Dhoni – 2007-2018 – 200 matches – 110 won, 74 lost, 5 tied, 11 NR Suresh Raina – 2010-2014 – 12 matches – 6 won, 5 lost, 1 NR Gautam Gambhir 2010-2011 – 6 matches – 6 won Virat Kohli – 2013-2021 95 matches – 65 won, 27 lost, 1 tied, 2 NR Ajinkya Rahane – 2015-2015 – 3 matches – 3 won Rohit Sharma – 2017-2019 – 10 matches – 8 won, 2 lost Shikhar Dhawan – 2021-2021 – 3 matches, 2 won and 1 lost KL Rahul 2022-2022 – 3 matches - 3 lost.

