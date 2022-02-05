Left Menu

Tennis-Hewit leaves Australian Open winner Kyrgios out of Davis Cup

Nick Kyrgios has been left out of Australia's Davis Cup team to face Hungary next month despite his recent doubles victory at the Australian Open, although partner Thanasi Kokkinakis has been selected by captain Lleyton Hewitt.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 10:36 IST
Tennis-Hewit leaves Australian Open winner Kyrgios out of Davis Cup
Nick Kyrgios Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Nick Kyrgios has been left out of Australia's Davis Cup team to face Hungary next month despite his recent doubles victory at the Australian Open, although partner Thanasi Kokkinakis has been selected by captain Lleyton Hewitt. Hewitt handed Luke Saville his debut while Australia number one Alex de Minaur, world number 12 doubles player John Peers and Alexei Popyrin will also join Kokkinakis for the match, which will be played in Sydney on March 4-5.

"Alex has had most of his recent success in Sydney, winning the Sydney international a few years back but also some of his best results last month, including quality wins against (Matteo) Berrettini and (Ugo) Humbert," Hewitt said. "Thanasi had a fantastic Australian summer. He really cemented himself as a top-100 player again, winning his first title at home in Adelaide and beating quality players.

"And then to go on to win the Australian Open doubles, this is going to give him a lot of confidence heading into this tie." Kyrgios paired up with Kokkinakis to win the first Grand Slam title of his career in a run to the Australian Open final that saw the duo cricitised by opponents for inciting rowdy behaviour from the Melbourne Park crowd.

Kokkinakis has been called up for the first time since 2015 and will be making his fifth appearance in the Davis Cup. "It's a pretty cool feeling putting on those colours and playing for Australia," he said.

"That atmosphere is unmatched. It's a great reward for the summer I've had, for me and my team, and all the hard work I've put in."

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022