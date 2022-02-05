NFL Week 12 Thanksgiving Thursday Recap

Week 12 in the NFL was a fun one as it was Thanksgiving Week. That means that Thursday football looked a little different. Instead of just one Thursday Night Football Game, NFL fans were treated to three games.

Thursday saw three quality matchups with the Bears taking on the Lions, followed by the Cowboys and the Raiders, and the night was capped off with the Bills against the Saints. Let's recap all three games.

Bears vs. Lions

Thanksgiving started with an NFC North matchup when the Chicago Bears headed to Detroit to take on the Lions. The Bears came into the game with a 3-7 record and without their new young quarterback Justin Fields, but most NFL lines still had them as a road favorite. The Lions were able to get Jared Goff ready to play after being listed as questionable for most of the week.

A low-scoring game, which was to be expected with these two teams, saw the Bears take a 13-7 lead into halftime. The Lions were able to score in the third quarter to regain the lead 14-13. It was not until the final seconds when Cairo Santos was able to kick a 28 yards field goal to solidify a victory for the Bears.

The Bears' top performer was their wide receiver, Darnell Mooney. With eight targets, Mooney hauled in five of them for 123 yards. The Lions' best performer was their quarterback, Jared Goff. Completing 21 of 25 pass attempts. Goff threw for 171 yards and two touchdowns without throwing any interceptions.

Raiders vs. Cowboys

The next game saw the Las Vegas Raiders going to Dallas to take on the Cowboys. This was a wonderful football game and would be the game of the day. The Raiders, fighting for a playoff spot, came into the game 5-5. The Cowboys, who had lost to the Chiefs the week prior, were 7-3 coming into this game.

This game was a shootout from the get-go as both quarterbacks played extremely well. Both Derek Carr, the Raiders quarterback, and Dak Prescott, the Cowboys quarterback, would throw for over 370 yards. It would take overtime for the game to be decided when Daniel Carlson kicked a 29-yard field goal to win it for the Raiders.

The Raiders' top performer, outside of their quarterback, was a wide receiver, Hunter Renfrow. With nine targets, Renfrow hauled in eight receptions for 134 yards. The Cowboys' top performer, besides Prescott, was their kick returner, Tony Pollard. In three kick returns, Pollard tallied 123 yards and his first touchdown of the season.

Bills vs. Saints

The Buffalo Bills headed to New Orleans to take on the Saints. The Bills came into this game with a chip on their shoulder after losing two out of the last three weeks. The Saints were on a three-game losing streak before the start of this one and it did not get any better after. This game would be the only game that was a clear-cut winner from the beginning.

The Bills dominated this game from the kickoff. The Bills were up 10-0 at the half and came out and held the Saints scoreless in the third quarter while putting up 14 points of their own. The fourth quarter saw the Saints finally score points, but the Bills outscored them again and went on to win by a score of 31-6.

The Bills' top performer has to be their defense as a whole. Holding an NFL team to just six points is a great accomplishment, adding that they only allowed a combined 44 yards rushing makes it even better. The Saints' top performer was wide receiver, Lil'Jordan Humphrey. In five targets, Humphrey recorded three receptions for 47 yards, an average of 15 yards per reception, to lead the Saints.

