MOTERA MILESTONES

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-02-2022 11:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 11:06 IST
Narendra Modi Stadium (Photo/ iplt20.com) Image Credit: ANI
The Motera stadium – the old and the refurbished one, now rechristened as the 'Narendra Modi' stadium here has witnessed some of the iconic moments in Indian cricket.

Here are some: *Legendary Sunil Gavaskar scored his 10,000th Test run in 1987.

*Former captain Kapil Dev became the highest wicket-taker in Tests in 1994 *Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden double hundred in 1999 *Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took his 400th Test wicket *India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh scored his first Test ton.

*Kapil Dev took 9/83 against West Indies in 1983 *Sachin Tendulkar scored his 18,000th ODI run (versus Australia 2011 World Cup).

*Notable Test debut– VVS Laxman (versus South Africa, 1996)

