MOTERA MILESTONES
- Country:
- India
The Motera stadium – the old and the refurbished one, now rechristened as the 'Narendra Modi' stadium here has witnessed some of the iconic moments in Indian cricket.
Here are some: *Legendary Sunil Gavaskar scored his 10,000th Test run in 1987.
*Former captain Kapil Dev became the highest wicket-taker in Tests in 1994 *Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden double hundred in 1999 *Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took his 400th Test wicket *India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh scored his first Test ton.
*Kapil Dev took 9/83 against West Indies in 1983 *Sachin Tendulkar scored his 18,000th ODI run (versus Australia 2011 World Cup).
*Notable Test debut– VVS Laxman (versus South Africa, 1996)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates newly-built circuit house near Somnath temple in Gujarat.
Tata Group acknowledges PM Narendra Modi's commitment to reforms and faith in India's entrepreneurship spirit.
Uttar Pradesh needs government that keeps history-sheeters out, creates new history: PM Narendra Modi at virtual poll rally.
Development of small states is Narendra Modi government's priority: Amit Shah in poll-bound Goa.
Plenty of opportunities for India in today's world scenario: PM Narendra Modi ahead of Budget Session.