Left Menu

Aditi makes birdies in time to make the cut at Drive On Champs

At 1-under for two days, Aditi was T-61st right on the cut-line.With just 18 holes remaining at the 54-hole event, Marina Alex and Leona Maguire ended the second round tied at the top of the leader board at -13, four strokes ahead of the pack.For both Alex and Maguire, this is only the second time in both of their LPGA Tour careers that they have held or shared a lead after 36 holes.

PTI | Fortmyers | Updated: 05-02-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 12:44 IST
Aditi makes birdies in time to make the cut at Drive On Champs
Aditi Ashok Image Credit: Twitter (@aditigolf)
  • Country:
  • United States

Aditi Ashok fired two birdies in the last four holes to make the cut at the LPGA Drive On Championship. Aditi, who shot 72 in the first round, was staring at the possibility of an early exit when she was 1-over for the second day after 14 holes. Aditi birdied the sixth and then holed a clutch putt on the ninth, her 18th and final hole of the second round. She carded 1-under 71. At 1-under for two days, Aditi was T-61st right on the cut-line.

With just 18 holes remaining at the 54-hole event, Marina Alex and Leona Maguire ended the second round tied at the top of the leader board at -13, four strokes ahead of the pack.

For both Alex and Maguire, this is only the second time in both of their LPGA Tour careers that they have held or shared a lead after 36 holes. While Maguire is looking to become the season's first Rolex First-Time Winner, Alex is looking for her first win since the 2018 Cambia Portland Classic.

Past U.S. Solheim Cup stars Stacy Lewis and Brittany Altomare are tied for third at -9 along with Linnea Johansson. Altomare and Lewis both recorded 5-under 67s, while Johansson posted a 69 after five birdies and two bogeys.

Florida's own Lexi Thompson joins fellow major champions Jeongeun Lee6 and Patty Tavatanakit in a tie for sixth at -8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022