Soccer-Chelsea coach Tuchel tests positive for COVID
Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 16:59 IST
Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club announced on Saturday, hours before their FA Cup fourth round match against Plymouth Argyle.
Tuchel will go into self isolation and the club said he would most likely join up with the team in Abu Dhabi next week for the Club World Cup.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
