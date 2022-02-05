Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea coach Tuchel tests positive for COVID

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 16:59 IST
Thomas Tuchel Image Credit: Wikipedia

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club announced on Saturday, hours before their FA Cup fourth round match against Plymouth Argyle.

Tuchel will go into self isolation and the club said he would most likely join up with the team in Abu Dhabi next week for the Club World Cup.

