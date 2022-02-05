Cricket is slowly changing into football: Pietersen on Langer's resignation

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen on Saturday said cricket is "slowly changing" into football, following the resignation of Australia coach Justin Langer. Cricket Australia accepted men's team head coach Langer's resignation, which was received on Saturday.

Cricket Australia said Langer was offered a short-term extension to his current contract, which sadly he has opted not to accept. Pietersen feels players are becoming more powerful than coaches in cricket too.

"Langer goes as Aus coach. Cricket is slowly changing into football now as the players become very wealthy & player power is full steam ahead," Pietersen tweeted. Langer on Saturday informed Cricket Australia that he was not accepting the offer and would resign with immediate effect.

"He has restored the trust in the team and his legacy is assured. We are extremely proud of his achievements since he took over in 2018, including the recent T20 World Cup victory and Ashes success," Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said in a statement. Meanwhile, Andrew McDonald has been appointed as the interim head coach of the senior men's team. (ANI)

