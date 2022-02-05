Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel tests COVID positive

Chelsea FC head coach Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club announced on Saturday. The Chelsea head coach will now follow necessary self-isolation protocols and hopes to join up with the team in Abu Dhabi later next week.

The Blues fly out for the Club World Cup following this afternoon's FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle. Chelsea are back at Stamford Bridge for their first outing in 13 days as they welcome the Green Army to south-west London for a fourth-round tie.

That most recent assignment, a 2-0 Premier League victory over Tottenham, was Blues 16th game in seven weeks at the end of a gruelling fixture schedule throughout December and January, which is why Thomas Tuchel decided to give his players not away on international duty a full seven days off last week to rest and recharge the batteries. (ANI)

