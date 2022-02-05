Chelsea goes to Club World Cup without COVID-infected Tuchel
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel tested positive for the coronavirus, preventing him from attending Saturday's FA Cup match against Plymouth and putting doubts on whether he can go to Abu Dhabi for the Club World Cup.
Tuchel will not be on the flight to the United Arab Emirates on Saturday night. Based on Chelsea's announcement, Thursday would appear to be the earliest he can leave isolation under English guidelines.
Chelsea plays its Club World Cup semifinal on Wednesday. The final and third-place game is on Saturday.
The west London cub said Tuchel "hopes to join up with the team in Abu Dhabi later next week.''
