U-19 World Cup final: England win toss, opt to bat first against India

England skipper Tom Prest on Saturday won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final here at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

ANI | St John's | Updated: 05-02-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 18:13 IST
Tom Prest and India skipper Yash Dhull (Photo/ ICC). Image Credit: ANI
England skipper Tom Prest on Saturday won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final here at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground. England and India enter the final of the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup both unbeaten and knowing that the only way to come out on top will be to keep playing attacking cricket.

For India, a record fifth title is an objective in their fourth successive final, while England have enjoyed their best ICC U19 Men's CWC in 24 years since their one victory. England should be familiar with the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, having seen off both South Africa and Afghanistan there in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively.

For India, meanwhile, it will be a new venue after their impressive wins over defending champions Bangladesh in the quarters and then Australia last time out. India playing XI: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

England playing XI: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

