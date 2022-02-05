Left Menu

Hockey India names 33-member core probable list for junior women's camp

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 19:38 IST
Keeping in mind the upcoming major international tournaments including the World Cup, Hockey India on Saturday announced a 33-member core probable group for the junior women's camp.

The 33-member core group was selected after a three-week camp at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru Centre.

The initial 65 players were picked on the basis of their performance at the Hockey India annual domestic tournaments.

Speaking about the core group, the Indian women's team's chief coach Janneke Schopman said, ''This is a talented group of players who have shown great promise in these past few weeks. ''They have good potential to further improve their game and be ready for some important tournaments this year including the FIH Women's Junior World Cup yet to be played in South Africa.'' Junior Women's Core group: Goalkeepers: Khushboo, Madhuri Kindo, Kurmapu Ramya.

Defenders: Preeti, Neelam, Mamita Oram, Mahima Tete, Nishi Yadav, Sanskriti Sarwan, Kajal Bara, Manita, Manju Chorsiya.

Midfielders: Vaishnavi Phalke, Jyothi Edula, Jyoti Singh, Hritika Singh, Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi, Jyoti Chhatri, Ashwini Kolekar, Priyanka Yadav, Nikita Toppo, Anisha Sahu, Hina Bano.

Forwards: Annu,Beauty Dungdung,Taranpreet Kaur, Rutuja Pisal,Madugula Bhavani,Mumtaz Khan,Deepika Soreng, Chandana J,Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Aanchal Sahu.

