Left Menu

Shahrukh Khan, Ishan Kishan added to India's squad for 1st ODI against Windies

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Saturday added Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan to India's squad for the first ODI against the West Indies.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 05-02-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 20:03 IST
Shahrukh Khan, Ishan Kishan added to India's squad for 1st ODI against Windies
Shahrukh Khan and Ishan Kishan (Image: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Saturday added Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan to India's squad for the first ODI against the West Indies. India are set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from Sunday followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan to India's squad for the first ODI against the West Indies to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday," BCCI said in a statement. Moreover, the All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday added Mayank Agarwal to India's ODI squad after seven members, including three players of Team India tested positive for COVID-19 following three rounds of RT-PCR testing.

However, no new COVID-19 case has emerged on Thursday and the Rohit Sharma-led side started training ahead of the upcoming West Indies series. India squad for first ODI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
Islamabad HC strikes down subsidised plots for judges, bureaucrats

Islamabad HC strikes down subsidised plots for judges, bureaucrats

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022