Soccer-Last-gasp West Ham goals crush Kidderminster's FA Cup dream

The match looked set to be decided on a penalty shootout after a largely uneventful extra period but Jarrod Bowen delivered another cruel twist when he bundled the ball home in the 120th minute to send West Ham into the fifth round.

Reuters | Kidderminster | Updated: 05-02-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 20:42 IST
West Ham United broke the hearts of Kidderminster Harriers as they overcame the non-league side 2-1 thanks to last-gasp goals in normal and extra time in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday. Defender Alex Penny put Kidderminster, who are third in the National League North, the sixth tier of English football, ahead in the 19th minute in front of a packed crowd at the 6,000-capacity Aggborough Stadium.

Substitute Declan Rice spared West Ham a first-ever defeat by non-league opposition by equalising in the 91st minute, smashing the ball into the roof of the net as the brave Kidderminster defence, who had kept David Moyes's high-flying side quiet, finally gave way. The match looked set to be decided on a penalty shootout after a largely uneventful extra period but Jarrod Bowen delivered another cruel twist when he bundled the ball home in the 120th minute to send West Ham into the fifth round.

