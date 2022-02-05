Soccer-Last-gasp West Ham goals crush Kidderminster's FA Cup dream

West Ham United broke the hearts of Kidderminster Harriers as they overcame the non-league side 2-1 thanks to last-gasp goals in normal and extra time in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Defender Alex Penny put Kidderminster, who are third in the National League North, the sixth tier of English football, ahead in the 19th minute in front of a packed crowd at the 6,000-capacity Aggborough Stadium. Substitute Declan Rice spared West Ham a first-ever defeat by non-league opposition by equalising in the 91st minute, smashing the ball into the roof of the net as the brave Kidderminster defence, who had kept David Moyes's high-flying side quiet, finally gave way.

The match looked set to be decided on a penalty shootout after a largely uneventful extra period but Jarrod Bowen delivered another cruel twist when he bundled the ball home in the 120th minute to send West Ham into the fifth round. West Ham, fifth in the Premier League and bidding to qualify for the Champions League, fielded a largely under-strength team and stand-in goalkeeper Alphonse Areola made a costly mistake as he flapped at a cross from a free kick, allowing Penny to knock the loose ball into the net.

Kidderminster had a couple of chances to extend their lead and Moyes threw on a host of key players such as captain Rice and fellow midfielders Pablo Fornals and midfielder Tomas Soucek in the second half. The big-name substitutes struggled to quell the intensity and desire of Kidderminster until they finally found their way through in added time, Rice showing determination before producing a ruthless finish to puncture the home fans' excitement.

Kidderminster, who knocked out Championship (second-tier) Reading in the third round, reacted well and managed to keep their heads for most of the extra period, although West Ham always looked the more likely side to strike. They pounced following a hopeful shot across the box from Andriy Yarmolenko which reached substitute Aaron Cresswell and while the left back's shot missed the far corner, Bowen was waiting to tap the ball into the empty net for his fifth goal in his last five appearances.

