U-19 WC Final Scoreboard

Scoreboard of the ICC U-19 World Cup final match between India and England here on Saturday.

England U-19 Innings: George Thomas c Dhull b Bawa 27 Jacob Bethell lbw b Ravi Kumar 2 Tom Prest b Ravi Kumar 0 James Rew c Tambe b Ravi Kumar 95 William Luxton c Bana b Bawa 4 George Bell c Bana b Bawa 0 Rehan Ahmed c Tambe b Bawa 10 Alex Horton c Dhull b Tambe 10 James Sales not out 34 Thomas Aspinwall c Bana b Ravi Kumar 0 Joshua Boyden c Bana b Bawa 1 Extras: (LB-1 W-5) 6 Total: (All out in 44.5 overs) 189 Fall of wickets: 1/4 2/18 3/37 4/47 5/47 6/61 7/91 8/184 9/185 10/189 Bowling: Rajvardhan Hangargekar 7-1-36-0, Ravi Kumar 9-1-34-4, Raj Bawa 9.5-1-31-5, Nishant Sindhu 6-1-19-0, Vicky Ostwal 6-0-31-0, Kaushal Tambe 5-0-29-1, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 2-0-8-0.

