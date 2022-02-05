Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Speed skating-Schouten wins gold with Olympic record in women's 3,000m

Dutch favourite Irene Schouten came from behind to win a dramatic final race against Francesca Lollobrigida and clinch her first Olympic gold medal in the 3,000 metres speed skating at the Beijing Winter Games on Saturday. The 29-year-old was trailing her Italian opponent at the 1,400m mark but powered through in the second half of the race to triumph in an Olympic record time of three minutes 56.93 seconds.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Wallberg thanks Sweden's PM for easing virus restrictions

Moments after winning Olympic gold in the freestyle moguls on Saturday, Sweden's Walter Wallberg received a congratulatory call from his Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

Wallberg, who beat Canadian defending champion Mikael Kingsbury in a surprise victory, thanked the premier for easing coronavirus virus restrictions in the country.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Sweden's Wallberg dethrones Kingsbury to win moguls gold

Walter Wallberg of Sweden soared to gold in the men's freestyle moguls event at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday, unseating champion and favourite Mikael Kingsbury of Canada who took silver. Wallberg, 21, fist-pumped the air and threw down his skis after he landed a Cork 1080 in a lightning-fast run that lasted less than 24 seconds.

NFL-Progress on head coach diversity 'unacceptable', commissioner Goodell tells teams

The NFL will reevaluate its policies relating to diversity, equity and inclusion, commissioner Roger Goodell told the clubs on Saturday, days after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the league. Flores, who is Black, was fired by the Dolphins last month after back-to-back seasons with winning records, saying it was emblematic of the treatment of Black coaches https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/former-dolphins-coach-flores-wants-coach-again-be-an-agent-change-2022-02-03, who comprise a fraction of team staff positions while 70% of NFL players are Black.

Olympics-Ski-jumping-Last-to-first Bogataj shares the Slovenian surprise

Having finished 30th and last of the finalists in 2018 and without a career World Cup victory to her name, Ursa Bogataj was as shocked as anyone by her victory in Saturday's Olympic normal hill ski-jump competition. It was always going to be something of an open competition with the defending champion and World Cup leader both absent but, at the halfway point, it looked as if Germany’s Katharina Althaus was poised to upgrade her silver from Pyeongchang.

Olympics-Host nation China wins its first gold of the Beijing Games

Host nation China nabbed its first gold medal nL8N2UG0FI on Saturday as dazzling performances on snow and ice nudged the political drama that has dominated the Beijing Olympics toward the sidelines. "You can always trust China" began trending in posts on social media platform Weibo after its short track skaters won the mixed team relay, an event making its debut at the Olympics and that the country has dominated in international competition.

Olympics-Speed skating-German Pechstein becomes oldest female Winter Olympian at 49

Claudia Pechstein became the oldest female Winter Olympian when she raced in the 3,000 metres speed skating at the Beijing Games on Saturday. Already the first woman to win five consecutive medals at the Winter Games, the 49-year-old Pechstein carried Germany's flag at Friday's opening ceremony, but came 20th and last in her event.

Olympics-Dutch reporter on-air incident was isolated case, says IOC

An incident involving a Dutch reporter in the middle of a live broadcast who was dragged away by Chinese security officials was an isolated event and will not affect foreign media's reporting at the Beijing Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Saturday. The journalist, Sjoerd den Daas, was delivering his live report to public broadcaster NOS on Friday evening during the Games opening ceremony in the Chinese capital when security officials surrounded him and one forcefully dragged him away.

Olympics-Short track-China kick off Games in style with mixed team relay gold

China kicked off their home Winter Olympics in style when they claimed the short track speed skating mixed-team relay title in dramatic fashion on Saturday. Ren Ziwei, Wu Dajing, Fan Kexin and Qu Chunyu clocked two minutes 37.348 seconds over 2,000 metres in the final to beat Italy and Hungary, second and third respectively, at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

Olympics-Luge-German Ludwig powers ahead at halfway point of men's singles

The performance of Germany's Johannes Ludwig was as ice cool as the track he sped down during the first two rounds of the Olympic men's singles luge on Saturday, though Austria's Wolfgang Kindl was close behind ahead of the finale on Sunday. Ludwig, who was in ruthless form in winning the overall last World Cup season, beat the track record at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre which had he set himself in November, with a first run of 57.063 seconds.

