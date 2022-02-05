With all other things on the outside, India will have their work cut out: Pollard

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard on Saturday said India will have their task cut out in the ODI series against the visitors as they are coming off a 0-3 whitewash in South Africa and ''all the other things on the outside''.

By ''all other things on the outside'', Pollard appeared to refer to the controversy around Indian captaincy after Virat Kohli's departure from the top job in all three formats.

''As you mentioned they (India) didn't do too well in South Africa, and with all the other things on the outside, they will have their work cut out,'' Pollard said on the eve of the first ODI here. ''But as I stated earlier for us, it is about focusing on what we can do, they will have their challenges, we will have our challenges.

''The good thing is that when we start the game tomorrow, there is no advantage or disadvantage. We start on a level-playing field and whoever plays better cricket on the day will come out on the top,'' added the 34-year-old all-rounder.

Having played under Rohit Sharma in the Indian Premier League, Pollard said that India's new white-ball skipper knows how to lead.

''Obviously, Rohit, you know, a good person, he knows how to lead, but having said that he will be coming (up) with his own plans and the way that he wants to play, wants the team (to) sort of play, so that will be a learning for them (India) as well...

''... Because yes, you have captained a couple of games but when you are a full-time captain, I think that is something sort-of different.'' The three-match ODI series against the West Indies, to be played at the Narendra Modi stadium, will be Rohit's first assignment as a full-time skipper. The elegant right-handed opener took over the reins from Kohli.

Pollard and Rohit are team-mates at Mumbai Indians, who have won the IPL a record five times.

The last time the West Indies toured India in 2019, they lost 1-2 in a three-match series.

''We will see what is the best combination and try to come up with the best resources we have. Touring India is always going to be difficult, there is media pressure and (so on). We need to focus on what we want to do and share the information among ourselves.

''The last time we were here, we did okay. We didn't win the series but we pushed them. It's time to get one step further,'' signed off the big-hitting batter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)