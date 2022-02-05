Left Menu

Maharashtra Open: Bopanna, Ramkumar enter doubles final

The star Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan battled way past into the doubles final of the Maharashtra Open 2022 at the Balewadi Stadium here on Saturday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-02-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 23:21 IST
Rohan Bopannam and Ramkumar Ramanathan (Photo: Tata Open Maharashtra). Image Credit: ANI
The star Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan battled way past into the doubles final of the Maharashtra Open 2022 at the Balewadi Stadium here on Saturday. The Indian duo sealed their berth in the doubles final after defeating the French pair of Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul by making a sensational comeback in the tie-breaker to wrap up the match 4-6, 6-4, 12-10. The semi-final clash lasted for one hour and 27 minutes.

The Indian pair will now clash with top-seeds Australians Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith, The Aussies secured their place in the final when they defeated India's Saketh Myneni and Mukund Sasikumar on Friday night. Earlier this year, playing together for the first time, Bopanna and Ramkumar had clinched their maiden title in Adelaide. The No. 2 seed will now take on top-seeded Australian duo of Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith in the final.

In the singles semi-finals, Portugal's Joao Sousa drew on his experience to end Elias Ymer's sensational run at the tournament, with a remarkable three-set win to enter the final. Sousa fought back from a set down to win the nail-biting semi-final 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 7-5. He will take on sixth-seeded Emil Ruusuvuori in the summit clash.

In other singles SFs, Ruusuvuori held his nerve during the crucial second set tie-breaker to secure a hard-fought 6-3, 7-6 (7-0) victory against Kamil Majchrzak and seal his berth in the final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

