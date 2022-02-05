Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2022 01:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 23:57 IST
Women hockey team skipper appeals to citizens to keep city clean: SDMC
Rani Rampal (Image: Hockey India) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Women Hockey team captain Rani Rampal has appealed to citizens of South Delhi to help civic authorities keep the area clean and segregate waste at source, the SDMC said on Saturday.

She is the brand ambassador of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's civic initiatives, officials said.

As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, beautiful paintings on the theme Indian music have been made on metro pillars in Najafgarh Zone , they said.

Taking forward the initiative, Rampal, a Padam Shri awardee, appealed to the residents of South Delhi to segregate waste in dry, wet and hazardous categories, and hand it over to the SDMC during door-to-door collection.

She also urged residents to stop using single-use plastic and switch to cloth bags in day- to-day activities, to cooperate with the corporation in all its Initiatives and to register sanitation and environment-related grievances on the SDMC 311 app, it said in a statement.

She appealed to citizens to help the civic agency in keeping the area clean.

A special drive was carried out to clean metro pillars in West Zone, and 406 pillars were cleaned through jetting machines and water tankers. About 1,000 corporation employees took part in this drive, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

