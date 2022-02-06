Rugby-Scotland edge out England at Murrayfield

Finn Russell slotted a penalty eight minutes from time to earn Scotland a narrow 20-17 win over England on Saturday as they took advantage of a penalty try and a yellow card for the visitors to wrestle back control of an intense Six Nations game. Scotland, 10-6 up at halftime, were 10-17 down when they were awarded a penalty try after England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie batted away a high cross-field pass. He was sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes.

It proved the turning-point as with the one-man advantage, Scotland won a late penalty to snatch victory and take the Calcutta Cup for a second successive year. Ben White scored Scotland’s other try while all England’s points came from young flyhalf Marcus Smith, who crossed for a try and was unlucky to end on the losing side. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)

