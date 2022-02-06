Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Relief for West Ham and Chelsea as they flirt with shock FA Cup exits

West Ham United and Chelsea both narrowly avoided ignominious FA Cup exits with narrow wins against lower-league opposition but Everton marked Frank Lampard's first game in charge by sauntering past Brentford into the fifth round on Saturday. A day devoid of shocks also had Premier League leaders Manchester City crush second-tier Fulham 4-1 while relegation strugglers Norwich City enjoyed a morale-boosting 1-0 win at top-flight rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ice hockey-Adjust and adapt - U.S. cope without injured Decker

The United States may insist there is no replacing fallen star Brianna Decker but did a convincing job proving otherwise in Saturday's gritty 5-0 win over the Russian Olympic Committee. Assistant captain Decker left the Americans' opening game in Beijing on Thursday early in the first period after a collision behind the net with a Finnish player left her screaming in pain. The team later confirmed she would be out for the remainder of their Olympic title defence.

Golf-DeChambeau says injury due to fall not a quest for distance

Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau on Saturday shot down any notion that his withdrawal from this week's Saudi International with injury was a byproduct of his quest for even greater distance off the tee and instead blamed it on a recent fall. World number nine DeChambeau withdrew from the tournament ahead of the second round with what organisers of the Asian Tour event said were left hand and left hip injuries, and speculation of the cause clearly reached the former U.S. Open champion.

Five-time All-Star Adrian Gonzalez announces retirement

Adrian Gonzalez announced his retirement from Major League Baseball over social media on Saturday. Gonzalez, 39, last played with the New York Mets during the 2018 season. He hit .237 with six home runs and 26 RBIs in 54 games before being cut on June 11.

NFL-Progress on head coach diversity 'unacceptable', commissioner Goodell tells teams

The NFL will reevaluate its policies relating to diversity, equity and inclusion, commissioner Roger Goodell told the clubs on Saturday, days after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the league. Flores, who is Black, was fired by the Dolphins last month after back-to-back seasons with winning records, saying it was emblematic of the treatment of Black coaches, who comprise a fraction of team staff positions while 70% of NFL players are Black.

Olympics-Host nation China wins its first gold of the Beijing Games

Host nation China nabbed its first gold medal nL8N2UG0FI on Saturday as dazzling performances on snow and ice nudged the political drama that has dominated the Beijing Olympics toward the sidelines. "You can always trust China" began trending in posts on social media platform Weibo after its short track skaters won the mixed team relay, an event making its debut at the Olympics and that the country has dominated in international competition.

Tennis-Del Potro close to retirement as injuries take their toll

Argentine tennis player Juan Martin Del Potro is considering an imminent retirement from the sport, saying recurring injuries mean two tournaments in Argentina and Brazil this month will "possibly" be his last. "This is one of the hardest messages I've ever had to face up to and communicate," Del Potro told reporters in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Olympics-Dutch reporter on-air incident was isolated case, says IOC

An incident involving a Dutch reporter in the middle of a live broadcast who was dragged away by Chinese security officials was an isolated event and will not affect foreign media's reporting at the Beijing Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Saturday. The journalist, Sjoerd den Daas, was delivering his live report to public broadcaster NOS on Friday evening during the Games opening ceremony in the Chinese capital when security officials surrounded him and one forcefully dragged him away.

Olympics-Short track-China kick off Games in style with mixed team relay gold

China kicked off their home Winter Olympics in style when they claimed the short track speed skating mixed-team relay title in dramatic fashion on Saturday. Ren Ziwei, Wu Dajing, Fan Kexin and Qu Chunyu clocked two minutes 37.348 seconds over 2,000 metres in the final to beat Italy and Hungary, second and third respectively, at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

Motor racing-Hamilton breaks silence with social media post

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton broke his silence on Saturday with his first social media post since last year's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Briton, who hadn't spoken publicly since a broadcast interview immediately after he lost the title in controversial circumstances to Red Bull rival Max Verstappen, put up a post on his Instagram account after a near two-month hiatus.

