Soccer-Kane heaps praise on Conte after FA Cup win over Brighton

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 10:42 IST
Harry Kane Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has hailed the impact of manager Antonio Conte, saying that the Italian has changed the mindset of players since taking charge in November following Nuno Espirito Santo's dismissal. Kane has been rejuvenated following Conte's arrival and the England captain scored twice on Saturday as Tottenham reached the FA Cup fifth round with an impressive 3-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

"He's been brilliant. I can't speak highly enough of him," Kane told ITV 4. "As a coach as a person, he's really changed the mindset of a lot of players in the team. "We're working really hard on the training pitch and seeing the results out there on match days. So, that's all the players can ask for. Keep working hard on and off the pitch and hopefully, we can keep this momentum going."

Kane said that Spurs will have to be at their best if they are to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2008 when they won the League Cup beating Chelsea in the final. "There's still a long way to go, we have been in this position over the last few years," Kane said.

"There are plenty of games coming up in the league and FA Cup, so let's just keep it going. If we want to go all the way, we have to beat some top teams." Seventh-placed Tottenham will return to Premier League action on Wednesday when they host Southampton.

