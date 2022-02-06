Her voice, melodies will remain immortal: Laxman condoles Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Former India batter and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman condoled the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and said that her melodies will remain immortal. "Bharat Ratna" Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at an age of 92 years. The megastar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Even while she had recovered from the COVID-19 infections, the singer was put on the ventilator support after her conditions worsened on Saturday. "Pained to receive news of Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar didi's demise. Her voice and melodies will remain immortal. Condolences to her family, friends and millions of fans all over the world," tweeted Laxman.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also took to Twitter and wrote, "The BCCI joins the nation in mourning the loss of Bharat Ratna Smt. Lata Mangeshkar ji. The queen of melody enthralled the country for decades. An avid follower of the game and an ardent supporter of Team India, she helped create an awareness using music as a medium." Former India batter Wasim Jaffer also extended 'heartfelt condolences' to Lata Mangeshkar's family.

"We'll forever remember your immortal voice Lata ji Deeply saddened by the news. Heartfelt condolences to her family and friends," tweeted Jaffer. On the other hand, former batter turned politician Gautam Gambhir wrote, "Legends live for eternity! No one will ever be like her!"

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the legendary singer at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, said today, "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID-19." Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer, and she was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.

Born on September 28, 1929, she took to singing in 1942 at an age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages. She was awarded the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna in 2001 in recognition of her contributions. She is is only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive "Bharat Ratna".

She's also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours received during her singing career. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her unforgettable songs. Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar. (ANI)

