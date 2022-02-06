Left Menu

Indian footballers take stand of zero tolerance for female genital mutilation

Indian Footballers took a stand on the International Day for Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, stating that malpractice needs to come to an end to give an equal chance to children.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 13:28 IST
Indian footballers take stand of zero tolerance for female genital mutilation
India women footballers (Photo/AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Footballers took a stand on the International Day for Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, stating that malpractice needs to come to an end to give an equal chance to children. "Women in our society have grown a lot, and have gone on to do great things. But the dark underbelly of such backward practices as genital mutilation for girls still exists. Such practices tend to take away the individuality and self-confidence out of such children," said former Indian Women's Team captain Oinam Bembem Devi as per an AIFF release.

"As a society, we should condemn such practices and make sure that every child in our country has a proper childhood with decent education, and that they have the opportunity to grow up and become what they want to. Only then can we progress as a nation," she added. Blue Tigresses forward Ngangom Bala Devi was vocal about the basic human rights of all children, especially little girls, and said that such practices have no place in modern society.

"The good thing in India is that we have begun the conversation of giving equal rights to women across different fields. But as long as such backward practices exist in our country, we cannot fulfil such dreams," said Bala. "These are violations of basic human rights, and we need to dive deep into the misogynistic mindset and root out such perceptions. Only then will we truly be able to see equality take place in our society," she added. (ANI)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

