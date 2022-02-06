J-K LG congratulates India's U-19 cricket team on winning World Cup

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday congratulated India's U-19 cricket team on winning the ICC World Cup, saying the whole nation is proud of their accomplishment.

An utterly dominant India won a record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title on Saturday, beating England by four wickets in the final of an extraordinary campaign that was almost derailed by a COVID-19 outbreak.

''Many congratulations to Team India on winning the ICC Under-19 World Cup. Amazing performance by all our young players! The whole nation is proud of your accomplishment,'' Sinha wrote on Twitter.

