Suresh Raina bereaved

Trilokchand Raina, father of former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, died on Sunday following a prolonged illness.
''He was battling with cancer for the last one year,'' a source told PTI.
Raina's teammates including Harbhajan Singh offered their condolences on social media.
''Very sad to hear Suresh Raina’s father @ImRaina RIP uncle ji,'' wrote Harbhajan.
Raina, 35, played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20s for India.
