'Part of me feels lost too': Sachin Tendulkar condoles Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday said he considers himself "fortunate" to have been a part of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's life.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-02-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 18:30 IST
Lata Mangeshkar (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday said he considers himself "fortunate" to have been a part of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's life. Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at an age of 92 years. The legendary singer was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Tendulkar arrived at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, where the legendary singer took her last breathe. The former cricketer also said the iconic singer will always continue to live in our hearts through her music. "I consider myself fortunate to have been a part of Lata Didi's life. She always showered me with her love and blessings. With her passing away, a part of me feels lost too. She'll always continue to live in our hearts through her music," Tendulkar tweeted.

Meanwhile, two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The national flag will also fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect, and she will be given a State funeral. Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages. (ANI)

