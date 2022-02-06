Left Menu

AFC Women's Asian Cup: China's Wang Shanshan named tournament's MVP, Zhu Yu picked as best goalkeeper

As China celebrated their historic victory, midfielder Wang Shanshan was rewarded for a superb individual campaign with the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 Most Valuable Player award on Sunday.

ANI | Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-02-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 19:32 IST
China's Wang Shanshan (Photo: Twitter/AFC Asian Cup). Image Credit: ANI
As China celebrated their historic victory, midfielder Wang Shanshan was rewarded for a superb individual campaign with the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 Most Valuable Player award on Sunday. Wang Shanshan's honour came after China PR defeated Korea Republic 3-2 in a gripping final at the D.Y Patil Stadium to win a record-extending ninth AFC Women's Asian Cup title.

The award was due recognition for Wang Shanshan who had been a consistent performer throughout the campaign which saw China PR win the trophy after a 16-year wait. Zhu Yu was named as the Best Goalkeeper of AFC Women's Asian Cup. The award was a fitting reward for a player who had been instrumental for China PR, with the Wuhan Jianghan custodian only conceding five goals in India 2022. (ANI)

