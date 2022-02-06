Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool ease past Cardiff into FA Cup fifth round

Liverpool beat a young Cardiff City side 3-1 in the FA Cup on Sunday at Anfield to advance to the fifth round, with second-half goals from Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliott.

Reuters | Liverpool | Updated: 06-02-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 19:34 IST
Soccer-Liverpool ease past Cardiff into FA Cup fifth round
  • Country:
  • Australia

Liverpool beat a young Cardiff City side 3-1 in the FA Cup on Sunday at Anfield to advance to the fifth round, with second-half goals from Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliott. After a goalless first half, Liverpool's perseverance paid off eight minutes into the second period when Jota rose highest to head home a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross from a set piece for his 15th goal of the season in all competitions.

Liverpool doubled the lead when a defensive mix-up allowed new 45 million-euro ($51.5 million) signing Luis Diaz to steal the ball in Cardiff's box and cut back after some nifty footwork to Minamino, who fired home. Midfielder Elliott then marked his return to action after ankle surgery earlier this season with a dazzling strike when he expertly controlled a cross from Andy Robertson before turning on the spot and volleying home.

Cardiff pulled one back as a consolation when 19-year-old Rubin Colwill initiated a counter-attack after stealing the ball in midfield, and he finished it with aplomb with a shot from the edge of the box. Liverpool will host Norwich City in the fifth round. ($1 = 0.8736 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022