Sreenidi Deccan and TRAU FC to resume I-League on March 3

The I-League 2021-22 season is all set to resume on March 3 with Sreenidi Deccan FC taking on TRAU FC at the Mohun Bagan Ground on Thursday afternoon. The I-League will be played across three venues in West Bengal-Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata, the Naihati Stadium in Naihati, and the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani.

The teams will play each other once in a round-robin format, in Phase 1 of the I-League, after which the league will be broken into two groups with Group A consisting of the top seven, while the bottom six will make up Group B. In Phase 2 of the league, the teams in Group A will play once against each other in a round-robin format to determine the I-League 2021-22 champion, while those in Group B will also play each other in a similar format to fight for relegation.

The final fixture of the league will be played on April 19 between RKFC and TRAU FC in Naihati. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)