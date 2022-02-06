Cricket-India hammer West Indies to take win in first ODI

India captain Rohit Sharma marked his return to the side with a half-century as the hosts cruised to a six-wicket win over the West Indies in the first one-day international of their three-match series in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Chasing 177 for victory, India romped home with 22 overs to spare despite losing four wickets in quick succession following a fluent start.

Rohit (60) set the early tone with some crisp strokeplay and was ably supported by Ishan Kishan (28) before the West Indies hit back through Alzarri Joseph, who accounted for Rohit and Virat Kohli (8) in the same over. The game, however, was comfortably seen out by Suryakumar Yadav (34 not out) and debutant Deepak Hooda (26 not out).

"I don't believe in a perfect game. You cannot be perfect. We want to keep getting better. All in all a great effort from everyone. We ticked all boxes. Pretty happy with that," said Rohit, who took over from Kohli as ODI skipper in December. Earlier, leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up his 100th ODI wicket as he ripped through the visitors with figures of 4-49. Washington Sundar was also among the wickets, picking up 3-30 on a pitch that was offering turn.

West Indies were reduced to 79-7 at one stage before Jason Holder (57) and Fabian Allen (29) combined to push them over 150. "Felt good. Washi struck twice in an over so we knew pressure was on them. My job was to sustain that pressure. Got the feeling watching Washi bowl that the ball was gripping," said Chahal, who was named player of the match.

The two sides meet in the second match at the same venue on Wednesday.

