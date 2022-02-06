Left Menu

Luge's new king: Germany's Johannes Ludwig wins Olympic gold

Ludwig was the bronze medalist at the Pyeongchang Games four years ago, then made it clear that he would be the one to catch at the Beijing Games when he arrived in China for the season-opening World Cup race and simply routed the field.He was nearly a second better than anyone else in that World Cup, which is just two heats, not the Olympic four.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 06-02-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 20:58 IST
Luge's new king: Germany's Johannes Ludwig wins Olympic gold
  • Country:
  • China

Johannes Ludwig let all his rivals know back in November that he would be the one to beat at the Beijing Olympics.

He was right.

Ludwig is the Olympic men's champion for the first time, making him the oldest — he's eight days shy of turning 36 — to win that race's gold medal. Ludwig finished four runs at the Yanqing Sliding Center in 3 minutes, 48.735 seconds, 0.160 seconds ahead of Wolfgang Kindl of Austria and 0.951 seconds ahead of bronze medalist Dominik Fischnaller of Italy.

It's no surprise that a German won, and shouldn't be a surprise that this was Ludwig's turn. There have been 16 Olympic men's luge races; a German man has won 11 of them. Ludwig was the bronze medalist at the Pyeongchang Games four years ago, then made it clear that he would be the one to catch at the Beijing Games when he arrived in China for the season-opening World Cup race and simply routed the field.

He was nearly a second better than anyone else in that World Cup, which is just two heats, not the Olympic four. His winning margin at that World Cup was the biggest luge had seen in nearly eight years, a simply dominant showing.

Kindl closed the gap between Ludwig and the rest of the world at the Beijing Games.

Just not by enough.

And with that, the dream season for Ludwig is complete — World Cup overall champion, and now, the Olympic crown. He already knew what Olympic gold felt like after being part of the team that won the relay for Germany in Pyeongchang.

This time, though, the top of the podium was his and his alone.

Kindl grabbed an Austrian flag when his race was done, perfectly content with Olympic silver. Fischnaller couldn't contain his celebration when he clinched his medal, hugging longtime partner Emily Sweeney of the United States — she competes in the women's race that starts Monday — and screaming into the frosty air.

Felix Loch of Germany, a two-time Olympic champion, was fourth. Defending Olympic gold medalist David Gleirscher of Austria had trouble in both runs Sunday and finished only 14th.

The field was cut from 34 sliders to 20 for the fourth and final run, and all three American men advanced to the fourth heat. Chris Mazdzer, the silver medalist from the Pyeongchang Games, was eighth. Tucker West finished 13th — his best finish in three Olympic appearances. And Jonny Gustafson was 19th in his Olympic debut.

By the time the fourth and final run came around, it was clearly a two-man race. Barring disaster, either Ludwig or Kindl would be the winner; Ludwig's margin over Kindl was 0.112 seconds after three runs, 0.722 seconds — that's a big margin in luge — over the third-place Fischnaller.

Ludwig, the last sled on the track, was flawless.

He would not let gold slip away, grabbing at his helmet in disbelief before jumping into a mob of happy German athletes and coaches to begin the celebration.

Among other notables, Fan Duoyao — China's first men's luge Olympian — was 24th. Mateusz Sochowicz of Poland, the slider who broke his left kneecap and cut his right leg to the bone in a training accident at the Yanqing track in November, was 25th.

And Saba Kumaritashvili, the cousin of Nodar Kumartashvili — the slider from the former Soviet republic of Georgia who died in a training accident hours before the 2010 Vancouver Games officially opened — was 31st. He crossed the finish line, smiled broadly and pumped his fists in celebration.

“I'm very happy,” Kumaritashvili said. “I've done what I needed.” He left feeling like a winner. So did many others. Ludwig just topped them all.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022